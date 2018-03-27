Ghana must go back into military rule immediately - NDC Communication Officer

Patrick Ellonu

The opposition National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) Communication Officer of the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Patrick Ellonu has started without fear or panic that Ghana must go back into the military regime.

His comment follows the ratification of the Ghana-US military base agreement by Ghana's Parliament on Friday, March 23, 2018.

The NDC Jomoro Communication Officer emphasized that majority of Ghanaians will sit down unconcerned and allow President Akufo-Addo to sell the country to Americans because of 20 million dollars.

"The country must go back into military rule immediately and I prefer military now, Ghanaians let us use force now and go to military rule", he shouted.

He made this comment on Hope FM's morning show dubbed 'Morning Dew' which was hosted by Bishop Oteng on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

He added that President Akufo-Addo has sold the country to the Americans and Ghanaians must stand for their right.

"The time has come for the military rule because President Akufo-Addo is allowing the US Military to come and kill us so I prefer military rule now", he re-echoed.

"Ghana is not for the NPP and President Akufo-Addo alone so we will not allow them to sell a population of 29 million for 20 million dollars to the Americans", he added.

In a sharp rebuttal, the NPP Jomoro Communication Director, Emmanuel Nvojo called on the security agencies to keep eye close on the NDC Communication Officer over his treasonable comment.

He believes that the comment made by opposition National Democratic Congress' Communication Officer has the tendency to plunge this country into crisis.

He also added that military rule is not good for this country hence nobody should not support any military rule in Ghana again.

He therefore condemned the NDC members who are calling for military rule in Ghana especially Koku Anyidoho.

He told the members especially Koku Anyidoho and the NDC Jomoro Communication Officer to go back and learn in the past the negative effects of military rule in Ghana.

Earlier on, the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho has predicted of a civil revolt to unseat the Akufo-Addo administration.

Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” the NDC firebrand said.

“On January 13, 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.

“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana,” the former presidential spokesperson opined.

He added: “There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”

Background

At a press encounter held in Accra on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, Mr Nitiwul produced two separate military agreements which, according to him, clearly show that the Jerry Rawlings and John Mahama administrations signed bilateral military agreements which he says laid the foundation for the new controversial agreement.

The Nana Akufo-Addo government has been fighting off criticisms since details of a military agreement with the United States of America was leaked.

Many believe the agreement favours the U.S. and may undermine Ghana's sovereignty.

Under the agreement, the government will allow the US military unfettered access to some facilities close to the Kotoka International Airport.

The facilities will be a storehouse where military equipment will be stored for exclusive use by the US military.

There have been suggestions the new agreement will end up in the creation of a military base in Ghana, a suggestion government and its US counterparts have been quick to dismiss.

At the press conference, the Defence Minister said on assumption of office he was confronted with the two agreements “secretly” signed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the notification that a third agreement will come into force in 2018.

Source: Daniel Kaku