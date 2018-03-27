US Fully Supports ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ – Ambassador

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Porter Jackson has stated that the USA fully supports President Akufo-Addo's “Ghana beyond Aid” agenda.

According to him, the “Ghana beyond Aid” is a “bold vision” which will be achieved if Ghana is able to eliminate the injustices that inhibit development.

Among these injustices, he cites human trafficking, denying women equal rights and corruption.

“Ghana has tremendous promise, Akufo-Addo's bold vision for the future, a vision where all Ghanaians live in dignity and are able to provide for themselves, their families and their communities.

“The president has stated a 'Ghana beyond Aid' and the United States fully support that vision,” Ambassador Jackson said at a Public Lecture organised by the Department of History of University of Cape Coast.

He added that the US will work to ensure that Ghana achieves economic growth to help in the transformation of the country's economy.

Addressing the issue of a possible sale of the Electricity Company of Ghana under the Second Millennium Challenge Compact, Mr. Jackson indicated that the US government has invested $498million dollars into transforming the energy sector of the country.

“The energy compact was designed to ensure that Ghana had reliable and affordable power and one of its primary goals is to transform ECG into a reliable profit making organisation…we believe that with proper management ECG can be profitable.”