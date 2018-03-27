Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

A Deputy National Democratic Congress General Secretary Koku Anyidoho has been arrested by the police after predicting the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be overthrown.

The tough-talking NDC politician was picked up at the Accra International Press Center by plain-clothed officers. The NDC was having a press conference to react to the controversial Ghana-US Military Cooperation agreement when the arrest was done.

About 16 officers besieged the press center to effect the arrest.

Anyidoho was seen seated at the back of a vehicle flanked by the NDC National Chairman Kofi Portuphy and the General Secretary and were driven to the police head quarters.