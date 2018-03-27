modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Headlines

Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

MyJoyOnline
Koku Anyidoho Arrested Over Akufo-Addo Civil Coup Comment

A Deputy National Democratic Congress General Secretary Koku Anyidoho has been arrested by the police after predicting the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be overthrown.

The tough-talking NDC politician was picked up at the Accra International Press Center by plain-clothed officers. The NDC was having a press conference to react to the controversial Ghana-US Military Cooperation agreement when the arrest was done.

327201834635_whatsapp_image_20180327_at_06.36.31.jpeg

About 16 officers besieged the press center to effect the arrest.

Anyidoho was seen seated at the back of a vehicle flanked by the NDC National Chairman Kofi Portuphy and the General Secretary and were driven to the police head quarters.

Video News Headlines
Catch up on the latest news videos from Modern Ghana.

body-container-line