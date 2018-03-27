NDC Dissociates Itself From Koku Anyidoho’s Civil Coup D’etat Comments – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says claims by his deputy that the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government will be hit with a coup' d'etat soon, does not reflect the position of the party.

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho has said in a radio interview that president Nana Akufo-Addo will suffer the fate of his father who was ousted from power in a coup d'etat in the year 1972. He warned the president that history will repeat itself.

“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo- Addo, [massa], history has a very interesting way of repeating itself, on the 13th of January 1972, a certain Colonel Ignatius Kuntu Achampong led an insurrection that removed the progress party from power, Busia was the prime minister, Akufo-Addo's father was the ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has an interesting way of repeating itself, ” he told an Accra-based Happy FM.

As to whether he meant there will be a coup d'etat in Ghana, the deputy general secretary responded: “As for me I have said it [translated], history has an interesting way of repeating itself”.

Drawing his attention to the seriousness of his comments, the deputy general secretary acknowledged that his comments are serious but maintained that “there will be a civil revolt, there will be a people's movement”.

“There will be a civil coup d'état, there will be a social revolution, we're starting on Wednesday, the movement is starting on Wednesday,” he emphasized

However, the General Secretary who spoke on TV3's New Day said the comments only remain the opinion of Koku Anyidoho and do not represent the position of the NDC party.