I Stand By Civil Coup Comments - Anyidoho

The deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress Koku Anyidoho has justified claims that there will be a civil coup to remove the Akufo-Addo administration in the coming days.

Anyidoho in an interview with Happy FM Monday said a series of activities to unsettle the Akufo-Addo government take off on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 with a planned nationwide demonstration.

“Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself,” the NDC firebrand said.

“On the January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo's father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.

“There'll be a civil revolt. There'll be a people's movement. During President John Mahama's tenure didn't we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana,” the former presidential spokesperson opined.

He added: “There'll be a civilian coup d'etat; there'll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the Presidency.”

But speaking in an interview with Morning Starr Monday, Anyidoho stated that he stands by his comments adding that there is nothing wrong with a civil coup.

“I said history has an interesting way of repeating itself…we are revolting against the President and what is wrong with that…who is talking about military takeover? We won't allow the sovereignty of the nation to be taken for granted,” Anyidoho told host Francis Abban.