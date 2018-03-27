Rigworld International Services Limited is Not Rig Oil International Services Limited

Rigworld International Services Limited wishes to inform the general public that our attention has been drawn to an announcement circulating on social media claiming that a certain upstream company: Rig Oil International Services Limited (ROIS) is recruiting people into various positions.

We wish to state categorically that RigWorld International Services Ltd and Rig Oil International Services Limited are two different companies and have no connections whatsoever. We urge all those calling our offices for enquiries to stop since we are not conducting such exercise at the moment.

The general public should note that when such announcement is made, it will be carried in the print media, on radio and television and can be verified from Rigworld International Services Limited

Website: http://rigworldservicesltd.com/ and our social media handles.

Signed: Roger A. Agana

P.R.O.

Rigworld International Services Limited

Tel: 0244244807