Investigation Into The Alleged Electoral Commission Malpractices Seems To Be A Farce

The “Ghana dee saa” way of doing things, bordering on whom you know with the lack of telling the absolute truth all of the time is making the country and the people therein complete jokes. This publication is directed at the official investigations sanctioned by the Chief Justice to be conducted into the self-inflicting allegations of irregularities, unlawful commissions and omissions with possible culmination into financial loss to the State by the top three members of the Ghana Electoral Commission.

It is public knowledge that Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Georgina Opoku-Amankwaah and Mr Amadu Sulley, both deputies, have levelled serious criminal charges against one another. As some of the charges border on conflict of interest, criminal activities and other such illegalities frowned upon by the constitution, byelaws and agreed amendments, the best thing as it operates in any civilized society is to temporarily discharge them from their duties while the investigations go on.

While the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) once confronted Mrs Georgina Opoku Amankwaah to throw her out of her office for them to conduct proper investigations without any possibility of her tampering with any evidence should she continue to access her office, Mrs Charlotte Osei has since been left free to frequent her office to go about her normal duties as though nothing has happened. This is the height of hypocrisy, practise of selective justice and the stupidity of the Ghanaian.

By allowing Charlotte Osei to continue to go to her office, have access to all documents and her computer as and when she wants, could there not be alterations and tampering with evidence if she desired to? Why should they try to ban one but not the other? Such a silly approach to serious criminal investigations as it is ongoing at the Electoral Commission will never be permitted in any civilized Western world. It compromises the whole exercise and defeats the objective.

All the three suspects who have divulged their own serious committed crimes in public should have been ordered to proceed on paid leave or suspension pending the outcome of the investigations but with the usual Ghanaian absurd way of conducting investigations, Charlotte Osei, the principal accused is still at post.

Information recently disclosed to me by a reliable person indicates that she had had some connections, possibly sexual intimacy some time ago with the person now alleged to be running Ghana instead of the person Ghanaians voted to elect. I am not more into this “ye se ye se” but when you study things carefully, it seems to confirm the hearsay.

Why is Charlotte Osei not relieved of her post until the investigations have completed? This silly and biased way of doing things in Ghana goes a long way to denigrate us in the eyes of our White contemporaries. Why should Georgina Opoku Amankwaah be banned from her office but not Charlotte Osei, the head of the snake? Is what is good for the goose also not good for the gander?

Ghanaians, please let us try to reason as intelligent beings or else, the Whites will forever take us for fools and treat us as such.

I am getting it off my chest! I don’t believe in any ifs and buts but the truthfulness of things. My predictions often come to pass so beware what I say. Did I not warn Charlotte Osei in my numerous publications to be careful of her actions as “obstinacy is the cause of the hornbill”? She thought she had the whole world in her hands but now look at her. Those trying to shield her if any, should please be careful before they entangle themselves in the doom about to befall her.

I stand for the truth and I shall continue to express my mind freely. I know that my freedom ends at where someone else’s nose begins.

This publication is coming to you from the proud son of Kumawu and Juaben-Asiampa.

Rockson Adofo