 GIS And Its Partners Fine-tune Strategic Document

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) is partnering Demand Driven Facility (DDF) of the European Union (EU) and Support to Free Movement of Persons and Migration West Africa (FMM West Africa), among others, to fine-tune its five-year Strategic Plan (2018-2022).

The Strategic Plan, which is the blueprint of the GIS and expected to be launched later this week, sets out GIS's new approach in tackling migration in the national interest, among others.

The 60-page draft document incorporates aspects of the 2011-15 Plan and covers issues related to human resource, law and politics, stakeholder cooperation, equipment and infrastructure, funding and Information Communication and Technology.

Addressing the opening session of its two-day validation workshop, which opened at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Monday, Kwame Asuah Takyi, Comptroller-General of Immigration, opined that the preparation of the five-year strategic plan (2018-2022) shows its commitment to strategically position itself.

“There is the need to build the capacity of our personnel to handle the increasingly diverse and complex migration issues,” he mentioned.

According to him, the emerging trend has strengthened relations between the Service and the business community, and further made GIS more relevant to the needs of the country.

The Comptroller General said through the implementation of 2011-2015 Strategic Plan, the capacity of officers and supply of equipment has improved.

The GIS chief reiterated that the new five-year plan, which is expected to be launched later this week, will go a long way to transform the operations of the service..

Frederic Varenne, Programme Officer at the European Union Delegation, lauded Ghana for its role in migration related developments in the sub-region.

“Migration is a win-win deal for the migrant and the host country, however it is best when people move through the legal way,” he indicated.