Energy Minister Inspects Work On FPSO Kwame Nkrumah

Tullow Ghana Limited has facilitated a visit to the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah at the Jubilee fields for stakeholders in oil and gas sector.

The objective of the visit was to enable the government and its agencies review work done so far on the FPSO following the first shutdown.

The delegation included the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko, representatives of the Petroleum Commission, Ghana National Petroleum Company, Ghana National Gas Company, Volta River Authority and Ghana Grid Company Limited.

The visit also provided further insight into Tullow’s offshore operations in a bid to deliver safe, sustainable oil and gas production as well as progress on the Turret Remediation Project aimed at correcting the defective bearing on the FPSO.

On Feb 1, 2018, Tullow the operator proceeded with the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah shutdown to execute the pre-works for the Turret bearing stabilisation program.

It was during these discussions between TGL and stakeholders in oil and gas sector over consideration for two other proposed shutdowns in 2018 that the offer of a visit to the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah was proposed.

The shutdown also coincided with a scheduled GNGC shutdown. The opportunity was utilised to perform routine safety critical inspections/maintenance work scopes.

In addition, execution of engineering reliability improvement projects on the facility to enhance overall operational performance and capacity of the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah going forward. The first shutdown was concluded successfully.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com