The Battle For Control In NDC; Junior Jesus Verses Junior Lucifer

The former President and the founder of the NDC - Jerry Rawlings succeeded in building a communist political empire on the political enclave of our motherland - Ghana.

Just as the communist organization formed in Cambodia in 1970 which became a terrorist organization in 1975 when it captured Phnom Penh and created a government that killed an estimated three million people, Rawlings NDC which erupted from the bloody AFRC and metamorphosed to the totalitarian PNDC in 1981, pushed many lives to death, caused hardworking natives and foreigners to flee on exile, Amidst all these, his young trainees like John Mahama were shouting "let the blood flow".

Rawlings captured the heart of many young men including the "greedy bastards". What Junior Jesus never thought is the fact that these greedy bastards were growing to develop "sharp teeth" to be used to devour the flesh of Rawlings and his family. Communist tactics usually end up justifying some of the ancient postulations such as "what goes around surely comes around, you reap what you sow".

The fall of the communist-totalitarian Rawlings built NDC at the end of the democratic reign of Rawlings in 2000 emerged Rawlings internal keeping enemies.

Those who hailed him during his reign turned to stab him behind.

Rawlings has since 2001, been reduced to the level of "nobody" in NDC by the very people he brought up.

"We have chained the barking dog" - Asiedu Nketia

Beyond the understanding our understanding is the rivalry between Rawlings (Junior Jesus) and Mahama (Little Lucifer) - a young boy whom Rawlings gave the opportunity for him to serve under his reign as deputy minister of communication.

Hmmmmmm time changes.

Rawlings who built NDC on the pillars of "probity and accountability" thought it wise to speak against the rot in his party under the stewardship of John Mahama.

The decision by Rawlings to speak against the ills of the NDC government has subjected him to perpetual enmity.

John Mahama who is nearer to Lucifer (in Rawlings thinking) fell a "dead goat" to the caution from Rawlings and eventually dragged NDC to opposition after squandering every pesewa from the coffers of the State. "there is no flesh. It is left with bones" - John Mahama

Today, smart Mahama wants to sway the other two factions of NDC (Rawlings faction and Mills faction) in other to lead NDC to 2020 elections. This according to Papa J, it will be over his dead body.

The battle has started and the various factions are growing in anger and developing hatred for each other.

It looks clearly that majority of the State squandered money are in the custody of those in Mahama factions hence wanting to "shatta" the other factions.

If care is not taken, the opposition NDC will be disinterested to the level of CPP. However, we need them as a strong opposition to keep the ruling government on it toes and gradually learn how to govern from their political masters from the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition.

"A wise man will hear and will increase learning, a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels" - Proverbs 1:5.

*Save NDC now*

*Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina*

*Atiwa Writer*