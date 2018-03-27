Kotoka Airport's $250M Terminal 3 To Serve 1,250 Passengers An Hour

The US$250 million terminal 3 project which commenced on 30th October, 2015 under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration will process 1,250 passengers per hour to increase passenger throughput, says the Minister for Aviation, Cecilia Abena-Dapaah.

The project which is 91percent complete, according to the sector Minister, will be completed and handed over to the Ghana Airports Company Limited next month April, 2018.

Speaking to the press at the project site, Cecilia Abena-Dapaah noted that the project will have ultramodern facilities and capacity to handle 5million passenger a year.

She added that the project when completed will place Ghana on the map as the aviation hub in Africa which will successfully facilitate the movement of people and businesses in and out of the country.

The Sector Minister indicated that the new terminal will comprise five levels spread across an area of 48,268m2 and semi closed areas for the baggage make up areas of 28,260m2 with six boarding bridges and 7 links, 700m2large retail area, CIP terminal and 707 car parking slots and a new road network.

At the arrival, the sector minister noted that both level 1 and 2 will have 24 immigration counters, 4 E-gate positions, expandable to 6, 4 inclined carousels expandable to 6 in the future, a fully automated baggage handling system designed in accordance with the latest European Civil Aviation Conference Hold Baggage Screening requirements expected to handle3000 bags per hour as well as Meeters and Greeters Area.

She said level 3 which is the Departure section will have 56 check-in desks, 30 passport control center, with 4 e-gate positions, 8 central screening security lanes, 22 airline ticketing offices, prescreening area, 1 business lounge and, 6 boarding gates plus 2 bus boarding lounges.

Cecilia Abena-Dapaah emphasized that level 4 and 5, which is Mezzanine floor and Business Lounge will also have food court and 2 large business lounges respectively indicating that there will be a breast feeding area for nursing mothers and playground for kids.

The Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Mr. John DekyemAttafuah indicated that the contractor will finish works at the end of April which there will be some remedial works to ensure that everything is up to speed.

“Then we will have our commissioning phase which will take us about two months. So we expect that sometime in the third quarter of this year this facility will be commissioned by President Nana Addo for use,” he intimated.

