WordDigest: When Things Turned Around..(5) Nothing Can Stand Against You

"And He will deliver their kings into your hand, and you will destroy their name from under heaven; no one shall be able to stand against you until you have destroyed them."

[Deuteronomy 7:24] NKJV

God promised to save the Israelites on their way to Canaan through Moses.

Apparently there were seven nations intending to destroy God's people.

Those nations ( Deuteronomy 7:1

"When the LORD thy God shall bring thee into the land whither thou goest to possess it, and hath cast out many nations before thee, the Hittites, and the Girgashites, and the Amorites, and the Canaanites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites, seven nations greater and mightier than thou;"

KJV ) were bent on wiping out the Israelites.

And since God promised to save His people, none of their evil intentions stood against God's people on their way to the promised land.

When things turned around from heaven, God saved His people.

Whatever we are going through now or may be in future is temporal.

The difficulty may be excruciating but remember such burden is never mightier than God.

Continue trusting God to the latter.

One day things will turn around for the best.

And when things turn around from heaven, nothing can stand against you.

God bless you.

