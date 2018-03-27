Adwoa Anima Wins MTN-Suncity Reading Club Competition

The MTN-Suncity Reading Club Competition came to its climax with the finals on Saturday.

Adwoa Anima, a 12-year-old, JHS 1 pupil of Holy Spirit School at Fiapre, a suburb of Sunyani, came first in the senior age group (11-14years) with 98 points, while Nana Abena Kyere Duah and Samuel Afrifa both of Solomon Bennette Memorial School took the 2nd and 3rd positions, with 95 and 87 points respectively.

Martina Twenewaa Twumasi also of Holy Spirit Preparatory School, received a standing ovation for winning the finals of the junior age category (8-10years), with 79 points. Remi Duut, 9 years and a class 3 pupil of Solomon Bennette Memorial School and Jessica Appiah Gyabaa, 9 years and class 3 pupil of Agape Preparatory School, Abesim, won the 2nd and 3rd positions with 78 and 76 points respectively.

The winners took home Citi Call Tablets, Lenovo Laptop Computers and Souvenirs, while all the finalists received citations as their prizes.

Addressing the occasion, the Senior Manager, Sustainability and Social Impact of MTN, Mr Robert Kuzoe, said his outfit was satisfied with the impact that the competition has made in the reading skills of the pupils. He said the MTN Ghana Foundation would remain committed to this project started in 2013.

On his part, the Education Portfolio Adviser of MTN, Mr Ebenezer Tekpe, said education was the bedrock of every successful society and MTN was proud to be involved in the provision of quality education to Ghanaians.

He expressed excitement in the general performance of the pupils in the competition, and urged parents to support their kids to greater heights in education.

The Chief Executive Officer of Suncity Radio, Mr Ransford Antwi, thanked MTN for their support and appealed for more assistance, to expand the scope of the competition across the Brong Ahafo Region.