CRI Credit Union Opens New Branch

The Crops Research Institute Co-operative Credit Union of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in the Ashanti Region has unveiled a new branch at Kwadaso Agric in the Kumasi Metropolis.

According to management, the Kwadaso branch which was unveiled during the union's 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week is to reduce constraints that the union's members living in the neighborhood go through before they access the union's services.

The Board Chairperson of the Credit Union, Mrs. Joyce Haleegoah addressing shareholders and customers during the 2018 AGM under the theme "Mobilising Communal Capital for Financial Growth', said management decided to organize this year's A.G.M at the new branch for its shareholders and customers in the Kwadaso neighborhood to also feel at home while using the event to woo more members from the vicinity to join the C.R.I Credit Union family.

”Again, we realized that bringing the credit union to the doorsteps of our shareholders and customers would save them the hustle they have to go through before getting to our main our office at Fumesua.

That is why we have commissioned this Kwadaso Agric branch and also holding our 20th Annual General Meeting in this area today”, she emphasized.

Mrs. Haleegoal disclosed that the union has made significant strides over the past few years with regards to its current financial position.

She disclosed that the feat was achieved through the communal capital mobilization strategy that management adopted.

"These achievements were made possible by our hardworking staff, shareholders, and customers. Let me also acknowledge and commend our union's auditors for using the most accepted standards in auditing our union's accounts annually. Let's also bear in mind that these international standards require that we, as management complied with certain ethical requirements to plan and put our house in order,” she explained.

She pointed out that investing in the Crops Research Institute Co-operative Credit Union would give shareholders the opportunity to fully own the credit union and the privilege to enjoy its wild range of products and dividends.

Mrs. Joyce Haleegoal, however, expressed worry that the embargo on the engagement of new personnel in replacement of retired and deceased colleagues of the institute has had a very negative impact on the operations of the credit union since these retired and diseased staff of the CRI form an integral part of the union's membership and financial strength.

Mrs. Haleegoh revealed that union offers shareholders and customers soft loans, top-ups on savings up to 60%, educational loans, normal loans, emergency loans among many others.

She further urged the general public to adopt the habit of saving by joining the Crops Research Institute Co-operative Credit Union to secure their future.