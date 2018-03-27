Remain Committed And Dedicated To Your Nursing Profession

Mrs. Cordelia Yeboaa Gyabaa, Chief Nursing Officer for the Brong Ahafo Region has called on members of the nursing profession to be more dedicated and committed to their work by being patient and showing love to the sick.

She made this call at the 6th matriculation ceremony for the Krobo community Nursing Training college.

Speaking on the theme "bridging the gap between theory and practice in the delivery of care", Mrs. Cordelia expressed worry at the rate at which students who after passing their exams fail to deliver when posted to the field.

She stated that "..in a profession like nursing, you can not chew, pour, pass and forget. It is not only passing the exams that is necessary. You are supposed to add the skills and practice the things you've been taught".

"If you just concentrate on passing the exams and coming out, we are saying that we save lives at the end of the day, our little error could to the loss of someone's life". She added

The Krobo Community Health Training School which is the only tertiary institution in the Techiman North District admitted 244 students, made up of 177 nurse assistant preventive and 77 general nursing programs.

On behalf of the traditional authorities, Nana Oseade3yo Asah Okumpanin II appealed to the students to eschew negative tendencies that would affect their performance.

He asked the students to desist from "indecent dressings" as it goes contrary to the traditional teachings of the Krobo community. He again urged students to be role models and be disciplined in order to leave a legacy for the school's development.

The Principal of the school Mr. Raymond Kunsu stated that though the school has been able to build classroom blocks, a kitchen and a bore hole through its internally generated fund, there are other major challenges facing the school.

These include "lack of accommodation facilities for staff, inadequate classrooms for students, lack of hostel facilities for students and non teaching staff and lack of fence wall which leads to theft by outsiders". He added.

Mr. Joseph Tang, District Coordinating Director on behalf of the DCE announced to the school that "government has awarded a contract for the construction of a two unit staff bungalow and the contractor shall be seen on site by next week".

He again disclosed that the DCE has assured that assembly shall in collaboration with the health ministry complete the ongoing classroom block initiated by the school adding that "each year, the assembly shall budget for at least one project for the school".