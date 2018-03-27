Steven Ackah To Launch Ghana Strategy Report

Steven Blessing Ackah, the first Ghanaian to Chair the G200 Youth Summit in 2017 and a Clarissa J.A. Luttmann Associate Member of the G200 Youth Association facilitated by the G20 Youth Council Geneva, Switzerland will launch the first Ghana Strategy Report on 25th April 2018 at the China Europe International Business School located at East Legon.

This is in partnership with the China-Europe International Business School, Simpolicy- The Hague, Netherlands and the UAE-AFRICA Mentoring Development Consortium with a special endorsement from H.E Ambassador Tal Edgars.

The Special Guest for the launch is H.E NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO.

Other key dignitaries include; former President J.J.Rawlings, Former President John DramaniMahama, Chairman of the National Peace Council and the Executive Director of CEISB, Prof, Mathew Tsamenyi and a host of other diplomats.

The report provides a brief on policies to curb youth unemployment because it is believed the youth’s access to economic opportunities is the key driver of Ghana’s sustainable social, economic and political well-being.

The Ghana Strategy Report seeks among other things to:

Identify potential Ghanaian human capital as key sustainable resource before gold endowments;

Insist on the invaluable benefit of involving the Ghanaian youth in every step of the process;

Identify key solutions to the unemployment problem;

Innovative ways to gather employment data in Ghana

Provide recommendations for successful policy;

Operate on the principle of establishing a strong international network as a force that can secure continuous progress even beyond future administrations.

Source: UAE-Africa Mentoring Development Consortium