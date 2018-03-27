Divulge The Secret Deal You Had With America: How Much Did You Sell Ghana For? Cadres Demand Answers From Akufo-Addo And NPP

The United Cadres’ Front (UCF) demands of the Nana AkufoAddo’s government to as a matter of urgency, tell Ghanaians the secret deals it had with the US government prior to, and after the December 7, 2016, general elections.

This has become necessary due to the utterances by the US Ambassador to Ghana revealing as to what Ghana stood to benefit from the Military Defense Cooperation Agreement. Mr. Robert P. Jackson was that frank to have told Ghanaians that we are to gain a 20million dollar of infrastructure for the Military.

The Defense Minister, alongside the Information Minister, in their bid to explain/justify the importance of this agreement failed to tell Ghanaians what the US Ambassador has told us.

Prior to this development the US Embassy’s posturing before, during and after the elections depicts the ‘marriage’ between the two which is of no value to us – but now that it is penetrating the sovereignty of Ghana, we are concerned and deserve to know.

Per this demand, we expect all progressive minded citizens to rise up and join demonstrations, one of which is starting tomorrow to put pressure on agents of the neo-colonialists to stop the curtailment of Ghana’s destiny. The time to fight for Ghana is – NOW!

Signed

Shine Gaveh

(for Cadres in Ghana)

Talk to Comrade Gaveh

Comrade OseiPiesie-Anto

