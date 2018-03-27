Top Five Business Moguls In Romania Express Interest To Invest In Ghana

Five leading business magnates in Romania have expressed great interest in investing in Ghana after three hours of talks on business opportunities in Ghana with a Ghanaian delegation who are on an official visit to Romania led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The Businessmen

Among the business moguls who are planning investment trips to Ghana are the President and Chief Executive Officer of Amitria Expert Developers, Dragos Nitescu; Impact Developers & Contractors; President of Euro Construct Trading ‘98, Dan Besciu and Gheorghe Stan of C- Gaz and Energy Distributie, a licensed natural gas and electric power supply company.

In an interview after the meeting session, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amitria Expert Developers, Dragos Nitescu, assured that after a fruitful meeting with the Ghanaian team, he and his colleagues are looking to visiting Ghana in the next 45 days to initiate the processes and identify areas of interest to them.

Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a short address described the meeting as historic and fruitful. She pledged to ensure that whatever the business leaders need to facilitate a smooth investment in Ghana, her office together with all other state agencies will collaborate to make same available to them.