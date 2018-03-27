Is Bangladesh Ready To Face Upcoming Consequences?

On 26 march2018,riot broke out between Radical Hinduist ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoodlums and Indian Muslims. This is a dangerous signal. Why?Because this incident took place at a timing when BJP big wigs are all set to withdraw above one hundred cases lodged against their party comrades who committed massacre in Gujarat in 2013.This over enthusiastic and senseless attempt of BJP has already angered Muslims in India in particular and the world in general. Now, the most definitely the volcano of anger of the Muslims have started erupting. But this is just a micro beginning of a massive out burst.

My previous prophecy has turn absolutely correct. I said India is all prepared pushing hundred and thousands of Bangla- speakings Muslims and Rohingyas forcefully into Bangladesh. And that already has started. Just recently Bangladeshi border guard has intercepted just 5 Indian Muslims while being pushed into Bangladesh. Those who have minimum knowledge on in Bangladesh border, would for sure realize this case of interception of 5 was just symbolic. Most definitely dozens if not hundreds have already being pushed inside Bangladesh dodging the eyes of Bangladesh border guards.

India possibly is losing ground of claiming itself to be a secular country. On the other hand for the ruling elites in Bangladesh, who too proclaim themselves a secular, where considering India as their custodians and guardians. Hopefully they understand, the upcoming situation in India is going to be no "fantastic" for the ruling elites in Bangladesh. And this is happening at a very sensitive time, when both India and Bangladesh are heading towards their general elections,scheduled for end of this year.

According to German based think tanks " Bertelsmann Stiftung Transformation Index on Quality of Democracy ",Bangladesh already is under dictatorship. People may have grounds to urge on this issue. But the way Bangladesh has been handling this very sensitive matter, may ultimately bring or even invite extremely unprecedented consequences. Why? Top brasses of the ruling party in Bangladesh are already using indecent and derogatory comments on the German nation for the report of the aforesaid think tanks. Should Bangladesh be an uneducated or mentally insane nation, we would not worry at all. But we know what's going on in today's world. The whole of EU along with Canada and the global super power United States had already extended support in an unimaginable way towards United Kingdom facing nerve agent attack on an ex Russian spy in London. Over one hundred Russian diplomats are already expelled from the aforesaid countries just with in the span of 24hours. No doubt more expulsion are coming up.

Do the "Humpty Dumpty" centering Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina understand this global scenario? Possibly they don't. Because the regiment surrounding a dictator actually indulge into too important activities -sycophancies and looting of country's wealth. In case of Bangladesh no exception is taking place. Germany they are proving, Bangladesh truly is under dictatorship. They also are giving a dangerous signal to the world -Bangladesh is ready to face any consequences either from the EU or the US or even the entire world. God forbid, if such catastrophic situation appear in front of Bangladesh, most definitely India will not play or take the risk of playing the role of savior. Instead they will turn into a silent spectator.

M A Hossain is a defence and political analyst and worked in the United Nations.