Ako Gunn declares intention to contest for NDC's Deputy National Communication Officer position

Maverick Godwin Ako Gunn

Maverick Godwin Ako Gunn has declared his intention to contest for the NDC's Deputy National Communications Officer if the party's open nominations.

The member of Montie 3 has served the NDC party in various capacities in the Okai Koi North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

In his declaration message which he indicated; "I am persuaded that the party needs a strong communication department that delivers, concise, unambiguous, timely and effective communication to rejuvenate the party".

He added, "We can not be doing same things and expect a different result".

He also revealed that per his rich experience in communications he will deliver up to expectations if given the nod.

"I am very fortunate to have served at various areas and levels of the party, I am confident and convince 4th that my talent and experience cannot be shelved at this crucial time of the party", he explained.

The NDC is in the process to elect its executives starting from branch level to national this year.

Below is the full statement

AKO GUNN DECLARES

Let me take this opportunity to first of all extend my profound gratitude to the people of Okai Koi North, my family and friends, for the opportunity they gave me to serve the party in various areas and levels.I also want to extend my appreciation to the management, supporters, listeners and friends of MONTIE FM, you showed so much love and support that makes me feel indebted to the NDC.

I am convinced beyond any shadow of doubt that the NDC is being reborn. It presents a unique opportunity for each and everyone who believes in the ideals of the party to get onboard and make a statement.

The party will rely on every single individual, young and old to put their shoulder to the wheel and move the rebirth of the party forward, we can no longer sit by and complain, we can no longer sit by and expect others to get their hands dirty, we can no longer sit by, fold our arms unconcern.

The NDC is at a crucial point needing men and women with virtue of service to the party and mankind, the party requires men and women that will serve and create a path that will change the fortunes of the party now and the future.

I am very fortunate to have served at various areas and levels of the party, I am confident and convince that my talent and experience cannot be shelved at this crucial time of the party.

I am therefore declaring my intent to contest for the position of DEPUTY NATIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER when nominations are opened.

I am persuaded that the party needs a strong communication department that delivers, concise, unambiguous, timely and effective communication to rejuvenate the party, "we can not be doing same things and expect a different result"

Communication is key, it is the life blood of every organization.

I humbly ask for your prayers as I travel the length and breath of this country. I equally ask you to pray for safety for every aspirant across the nation in this election. As you pray for me, also pray for financial doors to be opened to be able to execute this campaign.

Let us change the narative !!!

KUN FA YAKUN!

Signed!

Godwin Ako Gunn

Source: Daniel Kaku