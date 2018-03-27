US Military Deal: Civil Society, Clergy Accused Of Double Standards

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is accusing some civil society groups and the clergy of hypocrisy and double standards.

Individuals, including Ashesi Professor, Stephen Adei, have not been left out of the gun scatter attack by the NDC.

The party is astounded by what it claims to be the deafening silence of those groups and individuals in the face of the controversial ratification of the Ghana-US Military agreement, when in fact those same people had criticized the previous government for similar agreements.

Speaking to Joy News, a former Works and Housing Minister Samson Ahi said:

“During the era of president Mahama, all these groups were very vibrant on any issue. When the GITMO 2 matter came, the Secretary-General of Christian Council Dr Opuni said President Mahama should listen to the cry of Ghanaians and return the GITMO 2 to wherever they came from.”

According to him, the president of the Catholic Bishop Conference, Bishop Osei Bonsu in a response to Mahama’s comment that he accepted the GITMO 2 into Ghana on the basis of compassion said: “compassion without common sense is useless so the president should return them.

“Then the National Peace Council also issued a statement that they should be returned. IEA, CDD, IMANI Ghana, Pastor Mensa Otabil, Prof Martey, Prof Stephen Adei, all these important people in our country opposed that decision."

He is surprised that these groups and individuals have been quiet in the face of the controversial Ghana-US defence agreement.

The agreement which will allow the US Military unfettered access to some agreed facilities in Ghana was ratified last Friday amidst drama and chaos in Parliament.

The Minority walked out of the House saying it will not have anything to do with an agreement that will compromise the sovereignty of the country.

Their walking out did not stop the Majority members of the House from ratifying the agreement.

Samson Ahi, who is angry with the government for ratifying the agreement, is even more disappointed with what he says is silence from civil society groups and some individuals.

“Now the NPP under the Nana Akufo-Addo’s presidency is seeking to mortgage our sovereignty to the US. That is why I want to know the position of the Christian Council in this matter. Are they for or against?” he asked.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com