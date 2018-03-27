Nkoranza: Fire Razed Down Classroom Block

Bushfire has razed down a six unit classroom block of the local Alataline District Assembly Primary School at Kranka in the Nkoranza North District of Brong-Ahafo Region, displacing 120 pupils.

Because the block was constructed with timber and local roofing materials, everything was totally destroyed.

Additional 50 dual desks, nine teacher's tables and chairs were also affected.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kranka, Mr. Stephen Kamakyili, the Head Teacher of the school said the pupils were currently studying under mango trees.

He appealed to the Nkoranza North District Assembly, corporate institutions, non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

Mr. Daniel Kofi Adu, the Assemblyman of Kranka said he had informed the District Assembly but nothing had not received any positive response.