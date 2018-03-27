Mamprugu: Commission For New Regions Climax Hearings

The Commission of Inquiry into the Creation of new Regions on Sunday concluded its activities in the Mamprugu Traditional Area by holding its last public hearing at Walewale in the West Mamprusi District.

Residents made various arguments underscoring the need for a new region.

Besides the public hearing at Walewale, the Commission also held three other public hearings at Nalerigu, Bunkpurugu and Yagaba, all in the Mamprugu Traditional Area as well as another in Tamale to listen to reasons for creation of a new region out of the Northern Region as demanded by the Mamprugu Traditional Area.

A large number of residents attended the hearings to shore up support for the demand for a new region.

Various stakeholders who spoke at all the public hearings cited unemployment, inadequate infrastructure, ineffective administration, and need for peaceful co-existence as reasons for new regions to be created out of the Northern Region.

The Gonja Traditional Area and the Mamprugu Traditional Area petitioned the Commission to create two regions out of the Northern Region.

The public hearing at Walewale brought to an end the Commission's activities in the Northern Region after two weeks of holding public hearings in the Gonja Traditional Area and the Mamprugu Traditional Area.

Mr Mustapha Yussif, Acting Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, who was among the speakers during the public hearing at Walewale, said creation of a new region would ensure effective administration of monitoring to avoid mismanagement of state resources.

Justice Stephen Allan Brobbey, Chairman of the Commission assured that views expressed would be considered for the creation of the proposed region.