Bawku Municipality Moves To Strategise And Improve Revenue

Mr Leyawdeen Sachibu, Acting Municipal Planning Officer at the Bawku Municipal Assembly has announced that the Assembly has put in place some stringent strategies to block all financial leakages and improve on cash flows.

'The shortfall in the financial strength of the Assembly is as a result of weak enforcement of revenue mobilisation policies and laws implemented by the Assembly and its inability to enforce its strategies that will aid it to mobilise financial resources for the development of the area'.

Mr Sachibu disclosed this during the second public hearing of the Assembly's' 2018-2021 Medium Term Development Plan at Bawku in the Upper East Region and indicated that all sources of funds to the Assembly for 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 targeted for collection, GH¢29,1108,827.13, but only mobilised GH¢20,205,565.16.

He noted that when the plan was implemented it would aid the assembly to create room for improvement to mobilise enough funds to execute development projects for the area in the coming years.

The planning officer noted that the revenue losses resulted in fiscal deficit and was the major problem hindering the implementation and execution of the Assembly's plans and policies.

The Assembly's Internally Generated Funds (IGF) inflow he noted had been growing steadily from GH¢616,272.19 in 2014 to GH¢897,827.32 in 2016. 'The growth can largely be attributed to some implemented revenue generation strategies which were done through the Capacity Support Funds.'

He expressed regret however that the Assembly experienced some decline in revenue mobilisation and could only accrue GH¢750,001.53 due to non-payment of property rates.

He said the Assembly intended to revitalise the Zonal Councils, to involve them in its revenue mobilisation activities, procure software for automation of revenue data, Re-shuffling of Revenue staff, and the Development of some area markets for revenue generation.

'The rest will be the implementation of new revenue sources such as Licensing and issuance of stickers to motorbikes, vehicles, and bicycles and promoting transparency in the management of Assembly funds through display of monthly revenue and expenditure patterns on notice boards and Town Hall meetings.' He indicated.

According to him, following the Assembly's weakness in mobilising financial resources, some educational and health infrastructure had been in deplorable state for some time now making it difficult for teachers and health workers to provide the needed services to the people in the area.

He urged members of the public to support the Assembly's programmes for it to achieve its intended aim for the development of the area.

Madam Mary-Stella Adapeasah, Municipal Director of Health bemoaned the poor road network in the area which made it difficult for health personnel to get access to some communities to provide health services.

Mr Joseph Azuntaabah, Municipal Director of Education said some schools were confronted with challenges such as teaching and learning materials including; furniture, text books and chalk among others to promote quality education.

Hajia Hawa Ninchema, Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku noted that the quest for an enhanced standard of living for the people could not be realised if there was no collaboration between the Assembly and its stakeholders and said there was the need for stakeholders in the planning of the area to have interest in the development of the people.

Hajia Ninchema called on the people to live in peace to enable the Assembly get maximum benefit of governments' policies such as the one-village one-dam and the planting for food and jobs among others.