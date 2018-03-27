Motivate Your Children To Help Them Benefit From FREE SHS

Mr Issifu Idrisa, Circuit Supervisor in-charge of Pramposo Basic Schools in the Kintampo South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region has urged parents to motivate their children to learn hard to benefit from the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

He said the free SHS programme had come to stay, and only brilliant and qualifying students could enjoy the programme.

Addressing an open day programme of the Agyina local Primary and Junior High School, Mr. Idrisa advised parents and guardians to supply their children and wards with basic learning and teaching materials to sustain their interest in schools.

The programme was aimed at raising funds internally to connect electricity to the school to enable the school children to access Information Communication and Technology (ICT) education.

Mr. Idrisa noted that the poor and low standard of education remained a major challenge, which impeded development processes in the District.

He therefore called on parents and teachers to team up, identify and find lasting solutions to problems affecting the growth and development of education in the area.

Nana Adu Baffoe Adade II, the Odikro of the area, urged the School Management Committee and the Parents-Teachers Association to pay regular visits to the school and assist the teachers to properly mould their children.

He advised the parents and guardians to invest greater part of their resources in the education of their children and wards so that they would grow to become useful adults.

Mr. Lamidi Mohammed, the Headmaster of the school urged parents to be mindful of the movements of their children, and guard them against joining bad peers who could truncate their education and ruin their lives.