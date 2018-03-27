Unemployed Charged For Narcotics

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 25-year old, unemployed, Marcus Ofoe, who appeared before it for possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

Marcus was arrested at Batsona Texpo Market, Spintex Road on March 8, with 12 compressed slabs and quantities of dried leaves, three polythene bags containing dried seeds, all suspected to be cannabis sativa.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and would reappear on April 10.

Prosecuting, Superintendent Patience Mario told the court that the complainants are police officers stationed at Batsonaa Division, while Marcus, unemployed lives in a wooden structure close to a dilapidated classrooms near Texpo Market, Spintex road.

She said on March 8, the Batsonaa police command gathered intelligence to the effect that the accused had received a consignment of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa and has concealed them in his room for distribution to users near his structure.

She said on March 8, at about 1600 hours, the police proceeded to the scene, cordoned off the area and arrested Marcus.

A search conducted in the structure revealed 12 compressed slabs and quantities of dried leaves, three polythene bags containing dried seeds, all suspected to be cannabis sativa.

The prosecution said the police also found five pairs of scissors, 101 pieces of cigarette lighters, 7 unserviceable mobile phones and 34 packets of cigarette.

Superintendent Mario told the court that, the police escorted Marcus to the police station together with the exhibits. He denied ownership of the items.