Chiefs Seek Collaboration With MMDCES

Kampakuya Na Andani Yakubu Abdulai, Regent of Dagbon has advised the Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES) to work in consultation with their chiefs for the promotion of peace and development in their areas.

This, he said would enable the chiefs and the MMDCES to work together with the people and meet regularly when the need arises for the promotion of development and policies of the government in their areas.

'Chiefs are stakeholders and should be recognised as such.'

The Regent of Dagbon gave the advice at the Gbewaa Palace when Obore Gariba Yankosor II, Paramount chief of Tatale Traditional Area and the District Chief Executive of Tatale/Sangule District Mr Thomas Mbomba called on him to solve the problem between the District Chief Executive (DCE) and the chiefs of the district.

According to the Regent, the District Chief Executive sent his uncle Ubor Ntiwin Jagri, the chief of Nahuyili to him to call the chiefs of Tatale/Sangule District and appealed to them to forgive his son the DCE for offending them.

It would be recalled that the Paramount Chief of the Tatale Traditional Area and his sub chiefs boycotted the 61st Independence Day celebration in Tatale saying the DCE had been disrespectful to them.

They also accused him of failing to respond to the numerous invitations they made to him concerning various development projects in the area and does not stay in Tatale which is the District capital.

The Regent appealed to the government to ensure that accommodation was provided to the DCES to stay in the District Capitals to be in touch with their people and appealed to government to award the one village, one dam projects to local contractors to be able to create job opportunities to the local people.

The Paramount chief of Tatale Traditional Area Obore Gariba Yankosor reiterated that the DCE had over the months shown gross disrespect to him and his sub-chiefs by refusing to respond to any of their invitations, a situation that informed their decision to boycott the programme.

He said out of the six DCEs that the District had had even under Zabzugu, he was the only DCE that dishonoured his invitations.

Obore Gariba Yankosor said when the Zabzugu/Tatale district was created all the DCES who were appointed worked hand in hand with the chiefs until Tatale/Sangule District was created and the first DCE Mr. Nicholas Waake worked hand in hand with the chiefs without discrimination.

Mr Thomas Mbomba, the DCE thanked the Regent of Dagbon for intervening to solve the problem for him and appealed to the Regent and the chiefs to forgive him.

He explained that the Assembly had no official accommodation at the District capital, Tatale and that is why he was operating from his village Nahuyili.

He said 175 villages in the area would benefit from the 'One village, One Dam' programme in the District, adding that the District Assembly Office Complex Building would be completed by the end of this month for them to move there.

GNA