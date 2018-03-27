56 NPP Aspirants Eye Top Positions In Greater Accra Elections

A total of 56 aspirants have picked-up nomination forms to start the process for election to occupy the 10 vacant executives positions in the Greater Accra Branch of New Patriotic Party.

They would be vetted from March 27 to 29, 2018, while the outcome would be released not later than March 31, 2018.

The elections would, however, be held from April 21 to 24 across the country.

The nominations, which opened for one week ago, closed on Friday, 24 March, 2018.

The three most contested positions are the Regional First Vice-Chair, Assistant Secretary and the Nasara Coordinator, for which eight candidates have registered their interest in each.

Mr Adu Mante, the Chairman of three-member Regional Election Committee, explained to the Ghana News Agency, on Monday, that the high interest in the first Vice Chair position may be the opportunity to step in for the chairperson whenever he or she was unavailable.

'For the Nasara position, it is an important link between the party and the Zongo communities,' he explained. 'Information is channelled through the coordinator to the grassroots. Additionally, they may have their own unique reasons for contesting.'

The next position of high interest is the Treasurer for which six are vying.

'It is followed by five individuals each contesting for Regional Second Vice-Chair and Women's Organiser positions.

For the Regional Chairmanship and Organiser positions, four persons are contesting each of them; while three persons are vying for the post of the Regional Secretary.

Comparing the total number of contestants to the previous term's, he said, this year was much higher.

'I can't readily tell the accurate number of aspirants for the previous regional elections, but I can say for sure that this term's is the highest.

However, the number of positions available remains at 10. 'You know when your party is in government everyone comes out to serve and this is a good sign,' he explained.

Nii Ayite Boafo, the secretary to the Election Committee, said the great interest exhibited gave credence to the NPP's old mantra of, 'We have the men and the peoples' support'.

Some of the contestants whose posters are Mr Otoo Agorhom, Mr Cobbina Archibold, and Mr Alfred Boye.

Already, the party has held elections for its polling station and constituency executive members.