Brong Ahafo NPP Youth Groups Rally Support For Youth Organiser Hopeful

Political youth groups within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Brong-Ahafo have thrown their support behind Mr. Michael Osei Boateng, a Regional Youth Organiser aspirant to be given the mandate in the region.

The groups have therefore pleaded with delegates attending the Party's forthcoming congress in April to elect regional executives to vote for him to become the Regional Youth Organiser of the Party.

According to them, Mr. Boateng who is the Acting Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) had the political charisma and endowed with the organisational skills and capability to mobilise the youth for political party campaigns and activities.

They included NPP communicators, constituency youth organisers, some members of the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON) and Invincible Forces, a political vigilante group in the NPP in the region.

The TESCON members are drawn from the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG), Sunyani Technical University (STU) and the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Sunyani.

At a news conference at Abesim, near Sunyani to declare their support for Mr. Boateng, the groups took turns to address the media and recognised the personal contributions of the aspirant, which partly led to the victory of NPP in the Election 2016.

They were optimistic that if Mr. Boateng, a former Deputy Regional Youth Organiser was given the nod, the chances and fortunes of the NPP to retain political power in the Election 2020 would be brighter, widened and enhanced.

'We are not against the other aspirants, but we are just telling the delegates that Mr. Boateng must be given the opportunity to lead the youth in the region for a resounding victory in 2020', Mr. Faisal Osman, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Secretary of the Invincible Forces stated.

He said because of his loyalty and commitment to the activities of the NPP, members of the regional branch of the group had resolved to intensify campaign and ensure that Mr. Boateng was elected during the regional congress.

Mr. Daniel Owiredu, the spokesman for the NPP constituency youth organizers in the region, said 'we did not wake up just over night to support his bid. We have worked closely with him as a deputy regional youth organiser of our great party and we appreciate his loyalty, hard work, humility and innovations'.

He applauded the current unity and tranquillity within the Party in the region, and was hopeful that all aspirants contesting for the various regional executive positions will conduct their campaigns in a decorous manner to deepen the prevailing peace in the Party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Boateng on Friday submitted his nomination forms at the regional office of the Party to enable him to contest for the position.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Boateng advised his supporters to conduct themselves responsibly during the campaign.

He said the regional elections was a family affair and pleaded with his opponents to embark on clean campaigns devoid of insults and personality attacks.

Mr. Boateng who was accompanied by a crowd of NPP supporters thanked the groups for their support and pledged to work hard to ensure that NPP increases its votes in the region in Election 2020, if he was given the nod to lead the youth in the region.

GNA

By Dennis Peprah, GNA