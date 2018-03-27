TUTAG Inducts National Officers

Newsite (WR) March 26, GNA - The new National Executives of the Technical Universities Teachers' Association of Ghana (TUTAG) have been called upon to work hard in ensuring the withdrawal of the amendment Bill currently before Parliament.

They are also called upon to take steps to aid in the conversion of the remaining polytechnics, Bolgatanga and Wa into university status in the shortest possible time.

Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University speaking at the National Executives handing over ceremony at the University's auditorium in the Western Region, said the task of being at the forefront of unionism was enormous.

The handing over ceremony paved way for the newly elected national executives to steer the affairs of TUTAG for a period of two years as enshrined in the national constitution while bringing relevant research and policy direction into the activities of technical education in the country.

The members are, Dr Solomon Abakah Keelson, President, Mr Kofi Kwarteng Vice President and strategist, Mr Joseph Danso, General Secretary, Ms Cynthia Mensah, Treasurer and Mr Amos Kwesi Amofa, National Organiser.

The Vice Chancellor said, leadership was about service, 'So you must not forget to put first the interest of the people who gave you the mandate to lead them and not about glorious crowning acts'.

Professor Eshun entreated them to further strengthen the firm foundation laid by the out-gone national executives and urged them to serve well in advancing the course of Technical University Education in the country.

Dr Solomon Keelson, National President of TUTAG was grateful to his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him and the other executives and said the projects and programmes proposed during the campaign period were still relevant to their welfare and development.

'We shall take the necessary steps to prioritise the objectives in order to maximise the limited resources, explore every alternative proposal from members to improve on the quality of members…we are determined to sustain the momentum to achieve better collective agreements.', the new President added.

The National President said the newly inducted officers would increase support for life long career and professional development as well as develop innovative ways to better equip members for today's competitive tertiary work environment.

'We will actively work with leaders from industries, businesses, academia and the government to explore ways to make TUTAG more relevant as we find ways that can better help with professional growth', he noted.

Dr Keelson admitted that 'No profession has a broader impact than teaching on development, economic, social, religious and political environment, there is no society that can have greater impact on our profession than TUTAG'.

He said the national leadership was very much aware of the current challenges facing Technical Universities, notably the call for the amendment of the Technical University Bill at the peril of employees, widespread undermining of technical education, teacher qualification deficit and students enrolment issues among others.

As TUTAG President, "I will actively lead as a catalyst for positive Change and tackle these challenges with vigour and creativity, let us therefore work together now to improve the technical education job climate and rebuild our job base".

'I have not only the energy and determination but the passion, understanding and leadership experience to represent your interests, build bridges and help our association turn challenges into opportunities', he added.

