Disabled To Benefit From Training At Ledzokuku State College

The Ledzokuku State College is to set up special education unit attached to the school, to cater for children with celebral palsy.

The college would also open vocational and technical school which would train persons with disability free of charge, for gainful employment in future.

Mr Silas Kotey Freshman, Proprietor of the college disclosed this when the college donated food items and second-hand clothes to children with celebral palsy, disabilities as well as widows at Teshie in Accra.

Mr Freshman said the donation formed part of activities marking the Third anniversary celebrations of the college.

He said it was the policy of the college to support the community in which it operated.

Mr Freshman said the college would continue to offer the necessary support to the community and urged parents to take proper care of their wards.

Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, commended the college for supporting the poor and the needy in the society.

She pledged her support to collaborate with the college and provide the needed assistance to persons with disabilities.

Mrs Quaye urged them to ensure that they keep their environments clean at all times.