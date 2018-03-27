NPP Chairman Aspirant To Oil The Wheels Of TESCON

Alhaj Abdallah Otito Achuliwor, an aspirant contesting the Upper East Regional Chair of the New Patriotic Party has given the assurance that he would reactivate and support the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON); student wing of the party.

The initiative he said is for TESCON to engage community members as part of membership drive in the Region.

He said he would facilitate the constitution of community education teams among TESCON branches on the various campuses, and support them with logistics to enable them engage community members to explain government policies, programmes and plans to them.

'I have a strong conviction that TESCON members coming from the academia can influence community decisions to bring on board new members to the fold,' he said.

Alhaj Achuliwor, who was speaking at a press conference in Bolgatanga to outline his plans and strategies for the party in the Region when voted into office, also hinted that he would strengthen constituency executives to be 'responsive and available to the new paradigm to register new members.'

The Aspirant noted that the NPP has not been visible in the region and so its performance has not been satisfactory and said he would re-brand the NPP in the Region to make it more attractive to win more members to it side, adding that 'my administration will ensure that it is done and done well to speed up the membership drive programme.'

Alhaj Achuliwor said he was poised to change the perception that the NPP was an Akan party in the region and indicated that it was fair for the electorates to know that the party carved the name New Patriotic Party from the Northern People's Party which was an extension of the Danquah-Domo-Busia tradition.

As part of strategies to disabuse the minds of people that the NPP was Akan party, Alhaj Achuliwor, a perception its opponents consistently used against it.

He further noted that strategies would be put in place to engage to create jobs for the youth.

To this end, Alhaj Achuliwor said 'I shall commission a survey to take data of our members in the region. This survey would look out for artisans who would be attached to contractors who win contracts. My office shall sign a memorandum of understanding with the contractors to engage the artisans.'

This, according to him would clear the way and ensure that members who may not have the capacity to win contracts are engaged to earn a living and further expand the party's chances and make it attractive in the Region.

Alhaj Achuliwor said there was the need to set up a financial pool where all campaign monies from the national level, individuals and from other sources raised to support the party's campaign activities in the Region were properly managed, to offer the Regional Campaign Committee the opportunity to do due diligent assessment of each constituency to know their needs and appropriately direct funds.

The Aspirant hinted that plans were far advanced to bring on board eminent elders of the party with the pedigree to bring all party members together and eliminate issues of factionalism.

He said 'we have to overlook our differences, and join hands to make our dream of winning all 15 parliamentary seats and keeping our Presidential candidates in power for long time.'