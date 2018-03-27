MPs Pledge To Fight Child Labour In Cocoa Production

Members of Parliament (MPs) have emphasized on the need to make significant strides in the fight to ensuring that child labour is eradicated in cocoa production.

According to them, efforts to ensure that cocoa production is child labour-free is of their high priority and as result has fostered support from government, Cocoa partners and other like-minded local and international implementers in the elimination of child labour and worst forms of child Labour.

Chairperson of Parliament's select Committee on Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprise, Hon. Anyimadu – AntwI Kwame said this during a two-day training workshop for some members on the parliamentary select committee on Employment, Social Services and State Enterprises by Cocoa International Initiative (ICI) at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on child labour.

Some international cocoa processing companies have threatened to stop purchasing from countries which exploit children in the cocoa business.

To this end, he said, there is the need to ensure that MPs oversight responsibility to ensure laws passed is enforced to the benefit of all.

Hon. Anyimadu-Antwi was optimistic the workshop would go a long way to broaden their knowledge on the issue in order to make the appropriate recommendations on the floor of Parliament.

For his part, , Ranking member on the committee, Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo however, accepted the need for parliamentarians to ink their oversight responsibility as law makers to make sure those protecting children are enforced to protect their well being.

Meanwhile, Child Labour Monitoring and Remediation System (CLMRS) Project Coordinator, Frank Yeboah Asumah indicated his outfit has the core mandate to work against child labour in Ghana and Cote D'ivoire, the two major cocoa growing countries in the world.

He stated that even though children have their responsibilities to accomplished, he was of the view that most of them are abused with hazardous work denying them of education.