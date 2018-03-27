John Mahama And Hanna Tetteh Must Be Charged With Treason, Period!

The scandalous emergence, but not altogether flabbergasting, news report of the discovery of hard documentary evidence indicating that, indeed, former President John Dramani Mahama had signed off on the inalienable Sovereign Rights of the Ghanaian people (in the words of the key operatives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress), by ceding the use of the country’s military and other security installations and facilities, gratis, to the United States’ Government – in the main the United States’ Africa Region Military High Command – with the official notification and/or ratification of Parliament, as clearly stipulated by Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution, ought to result in the immediate indictment and prosecutorial proceedings against the two culprits allegedly involved in the secret deal and any other former executive operatives who may be found to have complicit in the same (See “NDC’s Secret Deal With US Military Out” Ghanaian Observer 3/26/18).

I have written several times and adumbrated on the fact the Enhanced Military and Security Cooperation Agreement EMSCA) that was allegedly secretly signed by the Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was clearly unusual because the highly functional/operational nature of the agreement squarely fell under the portfolio of the extant Defense Minister of Ghana, and not Ms. Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, the half-Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister in 2015. Such criminal secretiveness can be glaringly seen to have characterized most of the official activities of the Mahama government, the most striking example of which, until the latest discovery, was the controversial resettlement of the two Saudi-born and Yemeni-fathered detainees from the United States’ Military Base at Guantanamo, Cuba, in early 2016.

In all this, what was equally fascinating was the widely rumored allegation that Ms. Tetteh was the de facto Vice-President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana, and not Mr. Kwesi BekoeAmissah-Arthur, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana. There was also widespread rumor to the effect that the former President was in a romantic liaison with his Foreign Affairs Minister. Indeed, so offensively degenerate had matters at the Flagstaff House, the nation’s seat of governance, gotten that once former President Jerry John Rawlings had to intervene, during a continental conference of African mayors, held at the Accra International Conference Center, to save then-Vice-President Amissah-Arthur from withering humiliation, when in the presence of the Number Two theoretically most powerful politician in the country, it was Ms. Tetteh whom President Mahama had directed to represent him by literally and rudely pushing Mr. Amissah-Arthur onto the sidelines and pinch-hit by reading Mr. Mahama’s Presidential Address to the conferees.

But that Ghana’s copy of this secret agreement, which was reportedly signed for the United States by Brigadier-General James C. Vechery, Director of Logistics for the US’s Africa Command and the US Air Force, was evidently shredded by then-President Mahama and Foreign Minister Tetteh, without even the knowledge of the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces and any of his senior staff associates, ought to signally inform largely cynical and self-righteous opposition political operatives like Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, the acclaimed founder of the National Democratic Congress, and Messrs. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the NDC’s career General-Secretary, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, the NDC’s Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Haruna Iddrisu, the Parliamentary Minority Leader, and Alban Bagbin, the putative Methuselah of Ghanaian Parliamentarians and Second-Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

You see, what we incontrovertibly have here is a dastardly attempt by the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress to torpedo or effectively doom the highly enlightened and democratically progressive Presidency of Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, by deliberately, deviously and criminally setting the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the Government and the interests of the United States. Mr. Mahama clearly put the proverbial Monkey-Wrench into the EMSCA pact with the United States that effectively surrendered Ghana’s Sovereignty to the stiff-necked Trump Administration. We must, however, quickly point out that the deal was signed under the Obama Administration. No doubt, heads need to roll. The criminal suspects must be promptly and rigorously prosecuted, if only to serve as a lasting deterrent to any would-be Quislings and downright nation-wreckers! But at least for now, let us fervidly hope that the Americans mean absolutely no harm. But, of course, this is only a hope.

