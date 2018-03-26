CEDI Ghana Holds Dialogue In Obuasi

The Community and Entrepreneurial Development Initiative commonly called CEDI Ghana today March 26th hold talks with other stakeholders to discuss about the prevailing unemployment rate in the Obuasi township which is believed to be caused by the collapse of AngloGold Ashanti.

The meeting came amid tension over the robbery case in Obuasi where a mother of three was robbed and stabbed to death which residents is believed to be caused by the collapse of AngloGold Ashanti and the fight of galamsey by Government which has made many of the youth unemployed.

This incident took place on the night of Wednesday 28th of February, 2018 where the robbers bolt with the victim’s handbag containing a mobile phone and some amount of money.

The meeting which took place at Africana Lodge discussed about possible ways to address unemployment in Obuasi and was also a post dialogue on the resolution passed at their International Symposium organized on August 17th, 2017 at Golden Tulip, Accra, for foreign diplomats, government ministers, academicians and business experts.

In attendance for the meeting was Prof. Dr. Lawrence Lowell, Prof. Nick K. Nketiah, Dr. Gabriel Eshun, Alhaji Abdul Lateef Majdoub, Mr. Kingsley Kwaku Pinkrah, Mr. Victor Asamoah, Mr. Jibril Seidu Konate and many others.

Prior to this meeting, CEDI Ghana executives have already met with the Switzerland and Netherland Embassy, Employment, Trade and Business Development Ministry and other stakeholders to create jobs for 10,000 Ghanaians. CEDI Ghana together with other stakeholders will train and mentor 10,000 unemployed youth whiles the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan provides funding support to trained participants.

The meeting ended with a decision that CEDI Ghana will site Obuasi as one of the training centres for this year’s National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Development Programme which seeks to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.