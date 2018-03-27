NPP Chairman Pledges To Give Tricycles To Members

Mr Abban Ghansah, the newly elected Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Cape Coast South Constituency has pledged to redeem his campaign promise to supply tricycles to members.

The 35-year-old Estate and Properties Manager believed that the initiative was one of the surest way to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth to better their living conditions.

Mr Ghansah polled 367 votes to beat his opponent Mr Alex Hagan, who garnered 214 in a keenly contested election held at the Adisadel College School Park in Cape Coast on Sunday.

The newly elected executives were immediately sworn into office and they include Mr Pearce Pearson, First Vice Chairman; Mr Franklin Appiah, Second Vice Chairman; Mr Ebenezer Kwame Sam, Secretary and Mr Alfred King Ghartey, Assistant Secretary.

The rest were Alhaji Kojo Abochie, Treasurer; Mr Modosiru Mohammed Ibrahim, Youth Organiser and Madam Caroline Ewurasi Ahema, Women's Organizer.

Mr Ghansah called for an end to politics of personal attacks and internal wrangling, which he said would only go to tarnish the image of the Constituency and the Party.

He called on all Party faithful in the Constituency including the contestants to forge ahead in peace and unity and work hard to win the elections in 2020.

He said the Cape Coast South Parliamentary seat was a challenge for the Party in the Constituency, adding that all efforts would be marshalled to capture the seat from the National Democratic Congress in 2020.

GNA

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA