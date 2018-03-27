Cadling Fashions Now A 'Citizen' Of East Legon

Residents of East Legon in Accra and nearby, can now source their value fashionable clothing from their back yard; as Cadling Fashions, one of Ghana's most accomplished Afrocentric apparel manufacturing companies, at the weekend, opened its latest shop there, opposite the French School.

Cadling Fashions was started in 1996, by Mrs Linda Ampah, a versatile, fashion designer, who is also Ghana's longest serving judge on the hit TV Reality Show 'Ghana's Most Beautiful'.

Mrs Ampah, motivated by a passion to share Africa's bright and fun prints with the world, and the desire to mentor other women to share in her success story, has turned a small tailoring shop into a global manufacturing business.

She satisfies her many customers who come with both sophisticated and modest tastes with great outfits, which she so skilfully designs without losing touch with the quality and personality of both the fabric and the wearer.

In 2013, the fashionable Former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, wore a Cadling Fashion outfit when she visited Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cadling Fashions, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that colours inspired her to use quality fabrics, including GTP and ATL products, to produce smart casuals for both sexes, thus her specialisation in African Print clothing and African craft.

Visitors to the East Legon shop would find an inviting array of wrap tops, dresses, shirts and jackets, amongst others, made from single and mixed fabrics.

They can also get some comfortable upholstery to make their homes look more homily.

'We are delighted to be able to create more outlets to afford more people access to our unique designs,' Mrs Ampah said.

Cadling Fashions has expanded its production capacity over the years in order to mass produce for other designers and companies.

The fashion icon advised up and coming fashion designers to focus and press on to achieve unending success.

However, they should not only focus on designing but pay particular attention to cutting and stitching to achieve the perfect finishing to their products.

Those who could not excel in all the various aspects of dressmaking, she said, could outsource some of their work to those with deeper talents to complement theirs for a win-win outcome.

Thus designers could just design their visions and send them to production houses to sew them so that they could focus on their strengths to make more profits.

The East Legon shop opens on Mondays to Friday; from 0800 hours to 2000 hours and on Saturdays from 1000 hours to 1900 hours.