Trasacco To Build New 300-Bed Hotel At Ada Foah

The Managing Director of the Trasacco Estates Development Company has indicated the construction of a 300-bed hotel and residential houses at Ada Foah will provide jobs for the residents.

Ian Morris said the long-term goal is to change the fortunes of residents living in the area.

He made this known on the sidelines of a stakeholders meeting that brought together chiefs and residents of the area on Sunday.

The project which is sited very close to the Ada Estuary is expected to boost Ghana’s tourism industry when completed he added.

Watch the video report:



Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness