Ghana Immigration Service To Implement 5 Year Strategic Plan

The Ghana Immigration Service is set to implement a five-year strategic plan aimed at reforming the Service to deal with the menace of illegal migration.

The plan, which is expected to span between 2018 and 2022, is a continuation of an earlier strategic plan that ended in 2015.

Briefing the media at a validation workshop, the Chairman of the Strategic Plan Technical Working Group, Deputy Commissioner Eric Afari, said the plan will enhance the effectiveness of the Service and end illegal migration.

“We have set for ourselves five main components that would drive the project, we would be looking at the human resource, which is very key to what we do. As an agency, we want to be sure that our laws and policies are in tandem with international migration laws and policies, and so we would be revising our laws and realigning them to ensure that they synchronize with what the ECOWAS and AU have for us as an agency,” he said.

He said they will collaborate with all agencies that deal with migration issues to achieve a common goal.

“We look at infrastructure and stakeholders for operation, we believe that we are managing migration, but this management has to be able to reflect the international situation and so all agencies responsible for migration development would be brought on board,” he said.

The Ghana Immigration Service has assured the public of adequate security along all of the country's borders.

There have been a number of terrorist attacks in Mali, Cote d' Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and some other West African countries in recent years.

“We may not have all the logistics that we need, but the little that we have and by our training and conduct, we have been able over the years to maintain security at the country's borders. Just a year ago when Cote D'lvoire was in crisis we were able to maintain sanity at the borders that there was not much spillover,” he said.