How Scary Is The Looming Civil Agitation?

From all indications emanating from empirical observations and media programme education, Ghanaians, especially the numerous unemployed youths, are getting angrier at our political and traditional leaders by each passing day. Their anger is exacerbated by the educating programme “Ekosii Sen” hosted by Adom FM radio presenter Captain Smart where the extensive abuses of power masterminded and orchestrated by our political leaders, Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of Government Corporations are divulged in the public domain. The extent of embezzlement of State funds and assets by people we have/had entrusted the governance of the country and our lives, is such that any ear that hears it will tingle and any weak heart that becomes aware of it will collapse instantly.

With the terrible degree of joblessness, difficulty of people to feed themselves and their family, difficulty to find decent shelter or accommodation coupled with the spate of insecurity in the nation, while some politicians had embezzled, with some still embezzling, funds and assets, the youths and many poverty-stricken persons who form the majority of the population are at the end of their tether. Their patience to bear with the government, especially the tagged corrupt politicians, to create jobs to better the collective circumstances of Ghanaians is galloping to a halt. When patience runs it, it is similar to persuasion failing and violence been applied.

I can visualize the teeming aggrieved persons in Ghana embarking on uncontrollable destructive civil agitations to wrestle power from our never-changing but chronically-corrupt political leaders, traditional leaders, and their agents and assigns who form the minority.

When they do strike, no amount of military or police power can stop them. Are majority of the military and police personnel also not feeling the heat of the devastating corruption in ever perpetration and perpetuation by our disgraceful political leaders? These leaders think they are the only ones created to live in posh mansions, ride in luxury cars and possess the best of everything at the expense of the suffering Ghanaian majority as well as by their illegally-acquired wealth, have the inalienable right to wrestle people’s wives and girlfriends from them.

I can see such a situation happening sooner than later if our politicians continue to take us for big time fools, taking our warnings to them to behave responsibly for granted. The country is not theirs alone. The wealth of the nation does not belong only to the politicians who see themselves as being one inch taller than the ordinary Ghanaian. Therefore, they had better change to seek the collective interests of Ghanaians rather than always seeking their personal parochial and selfish cum irresponsible vainglorious interests.

For how long do they think Ghanaians will sit on the fence or on their bloody arse as cowards watching agape while they exploit us for their short-sighted interests induced by the Ghanaian’s individualistic fantasy for abundant wealth while everyone else lives in absolute penury to enable them lord themselves over the numerous majority that they disregard with scorn?

I pray Hon Martin Amidu speeds up his assigned duty to put on hold the looming desire by the suffering masses to take the laws into their hands to liberate themselves from the massive corruption in an unstoppable fifth or sixth gear acceleration by our shameless leaders of all sorts or else, Captain Smart’s programme of which I am 100% supportive of will soon trigger the civil revolution by the suffering masses. When it happens, they will use sticks, cutlasses, fisticuffs and any effective defensive weapon at hand to fight for their liberation from the leaders who see the poor and the needy as second-class citizens or spectators but not actual citizens.

The days of the fufu-loving Ghanaians who were scared to die but kept quiet to accept any nonsense thrown at them because they wanted to continue to live to enjoy their “fufu, akwele, banku, nkokonte, dokono” etc. are gone to come back no more. The Ghanaians of today through education by people like Captain Smart, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, Rockson Adofo, Hon Martin Amidu and a host of other selfless and fearless Ghanaians are becoming politically savvy and will not hesitate to mobilise themselves in their multitude behind a liberation cause when the clarion call sounds.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should please ensure his Ministers and other numerous appointees both family members, friends and cronies do their jobs in absolute honesty and with all seriousness and expertise to not give room to the jobless youths and the poor and needy to proceed on civil agitations to punish the corrupt leaders of the country.

Time is changing. Ghanaians are becoming politically savvy. They will not wait for our leaders to exploit us thinking the leader has a mandate of a first four-year term or two-term eight years to complete their job so we have to exercise patience for them to finish their mandated terms in office. No!!! The country is not theirs so if they become incompetent, corrupt and disrespectful, we shall not wait for them to finish their term but seize power from them.

The resources of the country is not their personal property but belong to the nation. They have only been employed through election to manage the resources of the country for the collective benefit of the people. Therefore, if they are seen to be mismanaging things, we have the absolute right and power to chase them out without waiting for them to finish their mandate. With all the obvious gargantuan corruption that was going on under former President Mahama, we waited like people devoid of grey matter in our skulls for him to spoil the country almost beyond redemption.

Ghana is on the verge of civil protestation should the leaders who have stolen money refuse to refund the money and be punished as constantly being warned by Captain Smart of Adom FM radio. Captain Smart has scheduled 2 April 2018 onwards for civil action to take place to collect our monies from the political thieves who abused the trust we reposed in them to lead us in various capacities.

His Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, please warn your Ministers who may be secretly involved in corruption, or are non-performing or are disrespectful to be very careful as the youths are getting annoyed at the politicians because of their love of corruption and disrespectfulness, by the day.

When the day of furious reckoning comes, nobody should blame Rockson Adofo because I have served you notice as could be deciphered from the simmering agitations by the suffering Ghanaian masses.

I tip my hat to Captain Smart. He has to keep up the job until the corrupt politicians pay back all stolen monies and also are punished or the youths seized the laws to take the bull by the horn and deal with them drastically in a revolutionary manner. We cannot continue to linger in our stupid typical Ghanaian mindedness where the politicians continue to steal without restraint and the rich lord themselves over the poor as though they provide them with their daily bread and shelter.

Rockson Adofo