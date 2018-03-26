"The Job Dey Grounds Ain't A Slogan, But A Powerful Word"

The Patriot people views young people as potential leaders, both now and in the future. Our youth organizing and education programs provide the opportunity for local Ghanaian youth and college students/young adults to become future leaders for the country by educating them on critical issues and providing them opportunities to advocate for themselves on these issues. Through our work, we hope to raise a generation of socially conscious individuals that understand the importance of community engagement and civic involvement. The Youth Organizer would have the following specific responsibilities:

-1 .Help plan, coordinate, and facilitate regular meetings with youth and college students/young adults;

-2 .Help conduct educational activities and workshops for youth

- 3 .Participate in both national and constituency organizing efforts to build base of youth and college students/young adults (TESCON)

- 4 .Work closely with Advocacy and Organizing team to plan, develop and strengthen existing and new campaigns;

With these,I'm convinced that God will see Dominic Eduah Through,Cos he worked hard and went by these specific responsibilities for the 2016 victory...

Therefore I emphasise that,the National Deputy Youth Organizer *"Dominic Eduah"* has the following Requirements ;

- He has Strong interest in social justice issues;

- He has the Desire to empower the Youth Wing

- Has Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills;

- He has Strong organizational skills and independence, requiring minimal supervision;

- Experience in working with youth (strongly preferred);

With these above stated points,I'm really touched that we should appreciate Dominic Eduah to become our next National Youth Organizer, Cos *Sammy Said "I'm successful because I have two competent Dupities".*

All the Good work done by Sammy Awuku was probably by the help of this Noble and Able man.To me,we the *"Dupities knows ourselves"....*

Therefore I stand For Dominic Eduah,as my Next National Youth Organizer.

*The Job Actually Dey Grounds*

✍✍✍Signed✍✍✍

*Afia Mai,*