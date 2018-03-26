Gender Ministry Moves To Partner Autism Aid App

The Deputy Gender Minister has said her Ministry will partner the autism aid app project to do a national registration exercise for children living with Special-Needs.

Gifty Twum Ampofo made this revelation at the launch of the Autism Aid App Version 2.0 Project in Accra. The App is believed to be the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, has been developed by the Autism Ambassadors of Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of the Autism Aid App Version 2.0 project, the Minister, also acknowledged the contribution of the Autism Ambassadors of Ghana and declared the Ministry's preparedness to work with them.

The Autism Aid App provides a helpline service for families of children living with Autism to get information from professionals on how to care for their children.

It also provides a Picture Exchange Communication System for children living with Autism including an awareness platform for the society to learn more about Autism.

The new advanced features of the Autism Aid App Version 2.0 includes a USSD Code *800*24# which provides a Helpline Service for families of children living with Autism.

The code can also be accessed on any phone and is available on Google Play Store for downloads.

Alice Mamaga Akosua Amoako, the founder of Autism Ambassadors of Ghana and co-developer of the App, said although there were efforts by some benevolent individuals to support the autism, that is not enough.

There is, therefore, the drive to educate guardians and parents of the kids living with autism to gradually learn the basics of interacting and understanding the ordinary so as to relate very well to every individual, she advised.

Mr. Alan Rutt, the Country Director for the British Council, who was also a Special Guest of Honor, commended the innovation works of the Autism Ambassadors of Ghana.

Chairperson for the occasion, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, former Tourism Deputy Minister encouraged the general public to support children living with autism in Ghana.

Some five children living with autism were recognized on the day as the Global Icons of the Autism Aid App.

They include; Renate Nana Yaa Kuffour (Ghana), Maame Bema Baffour Awuah (Ghana), Yacoba Tete-Marmon (Ghana), Yooku Adentwi (Ghana) and Henda Gaspar De Assis (United Kingdom).

Country Director of Reach for Change, international NGO, Mr. Solomon Twum, commended App founder, Alice Mamaga Akosua Amoako and pledged the organisation's support to the Autism Ambassadors of Ghana on their project.

Established in April 2016, the Autism Aid App operates in Ghana and its social impact is currently in Ghana, London, and Tanzania. Partners for the autism aid app project are AirtelTigo, Reach For Change, National Council of Persons with Disability (NCPD) and Wigal Solutions.

It also includes Edern Security, Soronko Academy, Inclusion Ghana and Eko Productions. The rest are Brich Ghana, Ispace and Ghana Volunteer Program.

The event launch was sponsored by Think Mahogany, V-Media GH, Gallery GM, Vitamilk, Fruity Water and Niorak Advertising.