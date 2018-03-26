RTI Coalition Commends Gov't But...

The Right to Information (RTI) Action Campaign Group has commended the government and the president for showing commitment to passing the two-decades-old bill into law.

The group insists the laying of the bill in Parliament on Friday is a first good step by the government towards the passage of the bill but was quick to add they will not relent until the Bill is finally passed into law.

“The action taken by H.E the President to present the Bill to Parliament is a signal that the President is committed to the passage of the RTI Bill. We, however, note that the Bill has gone through similar processes in 2010, 2013 and 2016 without being passed by successive Parliaments,” the group said in a statement.

The RTI action campaign group had issued a ten-day ultimatum to the government to lay the bill before Parliament before the MPs go on recess.

The ultimatum came shortly after the president gave yet another assurance during his Independence Day celebration that the RTI bill will be passed into law before the tenure of Parliament ends.

The RTI action campaign group made up of Ghana Integrity Initiative, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, A-Partners @Law, Occupy Ghana, IMANI Ghana etc in a statement shortly after president’s address said it will not sit for yet another vague promise by a political leader.

Many of such promises had been made in the past but none of them had been fulfilled.

On the final day of the ultimatum, the government caused to be laid before Parliament the RTI Bill with the promise the Bill will be passed into law when the lawmakers return.

Attached is the full statement by the RTI Action Campaign Group.

THE RTI COALITON AND THE RTI ACTION CAMPAIGN GROUP WELCOMES THE PRESENTATION OF THE RTI BILL BEFORE PARLIAMENT

The RTI Coalition and the RTI Action Campaign Group welcomes the important step taken by Executive to table the RTI Bill in Parliament at the last sitting of the House which ended on Friday, March 23rd 2018.

The Bill, presented to Parliament was in partial fulfillment of the promise made to Ghanaians by H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to have the near two decades old Bill laid and passed before Parliament rises in March 2018.

Following this promise, the RTI Coalition and the RTI Campaign Action Group initiated a coordinated campaign for the speedy passage of the Bill and activated a 10 Day Countdown for government to, at the minimum table the RTI Bill before Parliament rose on Friday, 23rd March 2018.

The action taken by H.E the President to present the Bill to Parliament is a signal that the President is committed to the passage of the RTI Bill. We however note that the Bill has gone through similar processes in 2010, 2013 and 2016 without being passed by successive Parliaments.

We take note that the Bill has been referred to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Communications Committee of Parliament which has to decide whether or not the Bill will be considered under a certificate of urgency. Whatever the decision in this regard, the RTI Coalition and the RTI Campaign Action Group will be monitoring the processes very closely when Parliament resumes in May. In the interim the Group will undertake a series of capacity building activities to increase the knowledge of media and citizens on the content and benefits of the bill.

While we commend government for this effort, we would like to call on Parliament to expedite action on the Bill and ensure its passage during the second meeting of Parliament.

God Bless Ghana!

#PassTheRTIBillNow

ACCRA, MARCH 26, 2018

The RTI Campaign Group is a collaboration between the RTI Coalition, ADISS and a number of CSOs and individuals:

H. Kwasi Prempeh - Ghana Centre for Democratic Development Linda Ofori-Kwafo - Ghana Integrity Initiative Samson Lardy Anyenini - A-Partners @ Law Ace Ankomah - Occupy Ghana Mina Mensah - Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Kofi Bentil - IMANI-Ghana Kojo Asante - Ghana Centre for Democratic Development Seth Abloso - RTI Coalition Beauty Narteh - Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition Bernard Avle - Citi FM George Osei-Bimpeh - SEND-Ghana Afia Pokua - Adom FM Shamima Muslim - Alliance for Women in Media Manasseh Azure Awuni - Joy FM Frederick Asiamah - Corruption Watch Daphne Lariba Nabila - Legal Resources Centre Abigail Larbi - Media Foundation for West Africa Gabriel Bennarku - Ghana Coalition for NGO’s in Health Ugonna Ukaigwe - CSO Platform on SDG’s Gloria Hiadzi - GIBA Alex Tetteh - Centre of Employment for Persons with Disability Jonathan Osei Owusu - POS Foundation

Naa S. Sekyere - TUC Caroline Boateng - Graphic Communications Group Bright Sowu - GACC Abigail Gyimah - Ghana Integrity Initiative Volunteers