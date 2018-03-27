Patrick Sarfo donates books to Bruce J.H.S at Sekyeredumase

Raphael Patrick Sarfo, CEO of Raph Publications, a philanthropist and an aspiring Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser for the New Patriotic Party, has visited Bruce Modern Junior High School at Sekyeredumase in the Ejura Sekyeredumasi Constituency to donate books to the school.

The donation was made up copies of his social studies textbooks, social studies workbooks, Religious and Moral Education textbooks and RME workbooks.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the school, Mr. Boakye Ebenezer, the Headmaster of the school, thanked Raphael Sarfo for thinking about the deprived communities .

Raphael Patrick Sarfo (Raph) reiterated his commitment to visit one deprived community school in each District in the Ashanti Region to do same.

He advised the pupils to make good use of the books.

He also advised the pupils to take studies seriously hence pray that these children will one become great leaders of this country.

The pupils also thanked him and asked for long life for him.

Source: Daniel Kaku

