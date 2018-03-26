Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Volta Banku Deaths

At least two people have been arrested at Akakpokope in the Volta Region over the deaths of six people in a suspected case of food poisoning.

The deceased persons died after eating banku, a local dish, some three weeks ago.

It is not clear what motive the suspects have in poisoning the food but the Food and Drugs Authority said it found a toxic substance commonly used in pesticides in the banku after testing.

The South Tongu District Security Council is currently locked up in a meeting over the matter.

The Deputy Volta Region Police Commander, DCOP Ebenezer Francis Doku told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba the suspects were arrested after thorough investigations into the matter.

He will however not mention the identities of the suspects, at least not yet.

DCOP Francis Doku said they are going to do an extensive postmortem on the six bodies.

He will not say whether or not there was a deliberate act of poisoning by the suspects.

Early this month, Akakpokope in the Volta Region, was thrown into a state of mourning when an entire family of four was wiped out after eating banku and okro soup.

The deceased persons include the father, a corn mill operator, his wife and two other children.

At least two others who were believed to have bought the same corn flour for a meal also died after eating.

The District Security Council suspects foul play and has started investigations into the matter.