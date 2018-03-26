800 NDC Members Defect To NPP In Akontombra

Some branch executive members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and over 800 party supporters in the Sefwi Akontombra Constituency of the Western Region have defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They are Emmanuel Kru, former Nsawora branch chairman, Mallam Salifu, communication team member, and Bosompim, branch chairman.

The rest are Isaac Akomeah and John Fuachie, former Bonwire and Kofikrom chairmen respectively.

Speaking to the DAILY GUIDE at a press conference in Akontombra over the weekend, Teacher Fuachie, their spokesperson, stated that their decision to join the NPP is not because the NDC is in opposition but rather because of the good policies being introduced by the Akufo-Addo government.

He mentioned that the Free Senior High School, re-introduction of the teacher and nursing trainee allowances that were scraped by the Mahama administration, free BECE registration, among other policies, which were introduced by the NPP, are in the best interest of the country, especially to cocoa farmers.

They further commended the current Member of Parliament, Alex Tetteh, for empowering the youth in the area through vocational and technical training.

They have, therefore, pledged to preach the good news of the NPP government to other NDC members in the constituency to win more NDC votes for the NPP in the next election.

They called on Ghanaians to reject the NDC in any election because it has nothing good for the country.

The Sefwi Akontombra Constituency Chairman, Amr Issac Egye, welcomed them into the party and tasked them to bring more NDC members into the party.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akontombra, Amoah Yawson, commended them for the bold decision and asked them to adopt door-to-door campaign to improve the fortunes of the party in the constituency.