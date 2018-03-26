Top Performing Students In ICT Awarded

In its effort to support community engagement and encourage the study of ICT among pupils in primary and junior high schools, Surfline Communications Ltd has donated learning aids and tablets to schools in Accra.

According to the government of Ghana, Information Communication Technology (ICT) has become the most influential, dependable, and cost-effective means of enhancing corporate and organizational development around the globe.

Surfline, in a bid to contribute its quota in the support of ICT, donated the learning aids for phase one of its Community Engagement Support Program.

In all, four schools (Engelbert Preparatory, Jack & Jill School, Dzorwulu Presby School, and St. Peters Mission School) benefitted from the program.

Overall high performing students will be awarded these learning aids.

Learning aids help improve cognitive abilities that transform and enhance the brainpower of students, enabling them to become better problem solvers.