B/A: Stop Using FDA Names To Dupe People - FDA Warn Imposters

The Brong Ahafo Regional branch of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has sent a strong warning to some imposters who are using FDA name to dupe people to desist from it immediately.

According to the FDA, it has come to their notice that, some people are engaging members of the public and taking monies from them using FDA , which is gradually bringing the image of the Authorities into disrepute.

FDA cautioned the general public especially traders,shops owners and Herbal medicine companies in the Brong Ahafo region to be aware and mindful of fake and unscrupulous alleged people using fake FDA documents to pretending their identities as officials from the food and drugs Authority.

They made mentioned,Sunyani, Techiman ,Jaman North and South and other places in the Brong Ahafo region where numerous complaints made by traders.

Speaking to Sunyani based radio Ahomka 90.5FM, the Brong Ahafo Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Mr. Matthew Gyang Nkum, stated that there has been several complaints from shops owners which indicates that FDA charging huge fees from shops owners after being accused of expired consumable products in their shops and even collected their products which have period of two to three to expired.

Mr. Nkum, however debunks and named such information as palpably falsehood and urged general public especially Brong Ahafo residents to take active keen interest to report impoagencies the police and other security agencies.

"Look for the documents they work with such as their receipts,and also they work with private cars of which we work with government registered vehicles,we don't charge fees in stores and work sites and factories , asked for FDA's seasonal notice , never focus much on their Identity Cards (ID) cards since such of them can be produced as a results of the technological advancement" he stated

"There is no FDA office in either district or municipals in the country but only found in regional capitals hence beware of people who comes to your stores ,factory or production sites claiming they are from districts or municipal brach of the Food and drugs Authority" he stressed

Mr. Nkum, emphatically disclosed to urged all traders in the Brong Ahafo region to report people who claims they work at districts and Municipal branches of the Food and Drugs Authority with which there is nothing in that manner aside the regional offices in the country.

"We have reported the incidents to police and have taken over the issue and would arrest some perpetrators in the coming days,he said.