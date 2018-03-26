Mcottley Capital Assures Ghanaians of Exciting Products & Services

McOttley Capital, a leading financial institution in the country, has re-affirmed its commitment to providing innovative and world-class products and services to its customers across the nation.

A statement from the company said the operations of McOttley Capital remains stable, adding that, it shall continue to offer exciting tailored-made products and services to its clients, guided by its values of excellence, integrity and professionalism.

“At McOttley Capital Limited, the interest of the customer is our ultimate goal and we seek to serve them ethically in a sound professional manner. We are not here to compete but to create a niche for ourselves in the industry as leaders and not learners,” it added.

The statement came against the backdrop of a recent media report regarding McOttley Money Lending Limited, which is one of the subsidiaries of McOttley Holdings Limited of which McOttley Capital Limited is part of.

The statement said McOttley Capital Limited is an entirely separate entity governed by a separate and independent Board and management.

It continued: “McOttley Capital is licensed and regulated by Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana, whereas McOttley Money Lending limited is licensed and regulated by Bank of Ghana with separate Board and management.”

The statement advices the general public to disregard rumours, innuendoes and false statements that are being spread by mischievous elements both in the traditional and social media.

The statement further assured the public that the Group Executives at McOttley Holdings are working assiduously to resolve the specific issues relating to McOttley Money Lending Limited.

McOttley Holdings was adjudged the Best New Investment Bank in Ghana for 2015 by BIZ Switzerland, whiles its subsidiary, McOttley Capital, was adjudged the Best Customer Service Investment Bank in Ghana for 2015 by IFM London. McOttley Capital was in 2016 ranked No.13 on the 16th edition of the Ghana Club 100 list.