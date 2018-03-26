Bajaj And Somoco Introduces New Pulsar 220 And Discover 125 Motorbikes

Bajaj and Somoco Ltd., the largest motorcycle manufacturer has unveiled the latest technology Pulsar 220 and Discover 125 motorcycles onto the Ghana market.

These models are packed with the best of Bajaj technology to meet the aspiration of the Ghanaian youth.

Pulsar 220 is a 220cc motorcycle delivering 21PS at 8,500 RPM and a torque of 19NM at 7,000 RPM.

The 4 stroke, single cylinder Engine is Twin spark and both air and oil cooled. It has 5 speed gear box with precise gear shifting for comfortable riding experience.

The pulsar 220 gets Front and Rear Disc brakes with Adjustable Nitrox rear shock absorber to provide ultimate balance with super comfort.

In his address, Business Head of SOMOC Ltd, Mr. Vinay K. Chaturvedi said at the launch that they were excited to introduce the new motorcycle in Ghana since the brand is doing well in other parts of the world.

He added that a purchase of a motorcycle comes with two helmets, one for the rider and the other for customers to improve safety.

Data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD ) of the Ghana police service indicate that road crashes involving motorcycles increased from 2,289 in 2015 to 3,487 in 2017 .

The Minister of Roads and Highways Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, said in a speech read by Director of Public Private Partnership, Mr Philip Lartey, said it is estimated that Ghana loses 1.6% of its GDP per annual through motor accidents.

He added that, the ministry has directed the road agencies under its responsibility namely the Ghana Highway Authority, Department of feeder and urban roads to ensure that, there is adequate signage and markings as well as functional road lights on all major travel road corridors before the Easter period and beyond.

He encouraged all key stakeholders to play their individual roles at ensuring safety on our roads.

"Drivers and Motorcyclists should keep their speeds within limits and allow a safe distance between them and vehicles ahead of them. Overtaking should only be done when there is adequate distance ahead of them. Pedestrians are also to ensure that they keep to a safe distance when walking along the road and also ensure they cross at safe locations " he said.

He further indicated that road crashes and fatalities are preventable, and it is our responsibility to support every effort to prevent road casualties with its attendant pain to affected families and drain on national resources.

He congratulated SOMOCO Ltd. on the introduction of these latest motorcycles in Ghana and urged them to organize training activities once a while for their customers to equip them to reduce motor accidents in the country.